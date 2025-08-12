Police Extend Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement Deadline To October 2

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced a further extension of the grace period for enforcing the Tinted Glass Permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows. The new enforcement date is now set for October 2, 2025.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, on Monday, 11th August, 2025.

According to the statement, ’’the Inspector General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, approved the extension following what the Force described as a ‘significant surge’ in applications through its official portal. NPF, the increase indicates growing public compliance with the directive.’’

Police authorities stated that the extension would enable a thorough review of applications to ensure that permits are issued only to qualified and eligible individuals, in line with national security requirements. It will also enable continued refinement of both digital and physical verification processes to preserve the integrity of the permit system and prevent misuse.’

The Force reiterated that the only authorized application platform remains https://possap.gov.ng, warning citizens to disregard unofficial channels. Members of the public have been urged to report any cases of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorized processing to the police via the dedicated hotline 09169967000.