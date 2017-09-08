Police Arrest ‘IPOB Trainer’

A 26-year-old alleged army deserter, Ebeje Nnamdi, suspected to be the trainer of members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been arrested by the police in Anambra state.

Nnamdi was arrested alongside three others for their alleged involvement in armed robbery in Iyi Oji area of Anambra.

Garba Umar, police commissioner in the state, presented the suspects to reporters on Thursday, at the police command headquarters in Amawbia, near Awka.

The police also arrested 22 suspected cult members who were allegedly conducting their initiation ceremony in a bush.

Umar said the police recovered 336 rounds of 7.22x39mm, AK-47 live ammunition from the alleged (IPOB) members and their trainer.

“Police equally recovered three empty AK-47 riffles with magazines, one locally made double barrel pistol with two live cartridges, (IPOB) wears, IPOB flags, muffler, criminal charms and ATM cards,” he said.