Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Over Alleged Machete Killing Of Girlfriend In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man, Kingsley Chinamezu, popularly known as Power Sharp, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Miss Confidence Sunny, with a machete in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. She said the incident occurred on July 30 in Umuebule community, where Chinamezu reportedly hacked the 44-year-old woman to death before fleeing the state.

According to her, the suspect continued to threaten the victim’s family after the murder, boasting that he could harm them without consequence.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s relatives, Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, directed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) to investigate. Acting on credible intelligence, operatives tracked Chinamezu to Egbeta village in Edo State, where he was arrested on August 15.

Iringe-Koko disclosed that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and provided details of the circumstances surrounding the killing. She added that investigators were compiling evidence and profiling him for possible involvement in other criminal activities.

Commending the AKU operatives, CP Adepoju vowed that Rivers would not be allowed to serve as a safe haven for criminals.

“Perpetrators of heinous crimes should desist, as the law will eventually catch up with them and they will face its full wrath,” the police chief warned.