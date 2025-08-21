Tinubu Appoints Rotimi Pedro as NTA DG, Names Three Executive Directors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Rotimi Pedro from Lagos State as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The President also named three new Executive Directors to head key departments within the national broadcaster. The announcement, which ended days of speculation over leadership changes at the NTA, was made yesterday through the Presidency’s official X handle.

According to the statement, Karimah Bello from Katsina State was appointed Executive Director of Marketing, while Stella Din from Plateau State was named Executive Director of News. Sophia Mohammed, representing the North-East from Adamawa State, was appointed Managing Director of NTA Enterprises Limited.

The Presidency noted that the appointments, which take immediate effect, reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to repositioning national broadcasting as a tool for unity, national cohesion, and soft diplomacy.