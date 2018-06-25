Petrol, Food Shipments To Arrive Tin Can Island Port July 30 – NPA

June 25, 2018
A total of 32 ships bringing petroleum products, food and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, between now and July 30, says the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that not less than six of the 32 ships would sail in with petrol while a ship would sail with butane gas.

The remaining 25 ships are carrying buckwheat, base oil, and container carrying different goods, general cargo, frozen fish, soya beans, bulk fertiliser and steel.

According to NPA, seven of the ships have arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol.

