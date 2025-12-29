PETROAN Calls For Sale Of NNPCL Refineries By Q1 2026



The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has urged the federal government to privatize the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries managed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), arguing that private sector management would unlock their full potential.

PETROAN’s National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, said years of heavy public investment in the state-owned refineries have yielded minimal output, describing continued government ownership as a drain on public resources and a barrier to energy sector efficiency. “Sustained public funding of the refineries has failed to deliver optimal results, making private sector-led management inevitable if Nigeria is to achieve energy security and downstream stability,” he said.

The association called for the privatization process to be completed transparently by the first quarter of 2026. The appeal comes amid ongoing discussions about the future of the country’s refineries, with NNPCL’s Group CEO, Bayo Ojulari, noting that privatization remains a possibility following recent reviews of the facilities.

PETROAN emphasized that transferring ownership to private operators could boost productivity, attract investment, and strengthen the country’s downstream petroleum sector, moving the refineries from underperformance to profitability.