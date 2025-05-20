Peter Obi Set To Announce 2027 Presidential Bid Under New Party As Atiku Eyes ADC Platform

As political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is reportedly preparing to declare his intention to contest for Nigeria’s highest office, this time, under a new political platform.

Multiple sources revealed to The Guardian that Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election, is set to formally announce his presidential ambition in the coming days. This move follows the collapse of coalition talks between Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, during which Atiku’s camp was said to have proposed that Obi reprise his 2019 role as running mate — an offer Obi has now firmly rejected.

According to political insiders, Obi’s rejection of a subordinate role stems from his rising political profile and the growing influence of the Obidient Movement, which considers him a leading contender rather than a supporting figure.

Confirming these developments, Dr. Chekwas Okorie, founding national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), stated that Obi has no intention of playing second fiddle.

“Peter Obi will not run as anyone’s running mate. He led his team in a three-day negotiation with Atiku’s camp, but they could not agree on the vice-presidential proposal. Obi has garnered substantial political momentum and will declare his presidential bid this week. He is also expected to unveil a new party platform.” Okorie noted.

Meanwhile, fresh reports indicate that Atiku is in advanced talks to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he may launch his 2027 presidential campaign. Sources suggest that the move is being backed by influential former Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) figures, including former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami.

Dr. Okorie also hinted at internal restructuring within the ADC as part of the realignment, noting that the party may undergo leadership changes to accommodate the anticipated defection.

“This is shaping into a three-horse race ahead of 2027. The rebranded ADC will likely include key elements of the defunct CPC,” he said.

When contacted, ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, confirmed that the party had been approached by various political actors but declined to comment directly on Atiku’s speculated defection.

“Our party’s flagbearer for 2027 will be determined through our primaries and national convention. Discussions are ongoing with many stakeholders,” Nwosu stated.

Both Obi and Atiku’s camps have denied claims of any running mate agreement. Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media aide, described such reports as “speculative” and the handiwork of “fifth columnists,” but confirmed ongoing consultations with other opposition leaders aimed at building a broader coalition.

Speaking at a recent event in Abuja, Obi reiterated his political philosophy, saying: “The only coalition I’m involved in is the coalition against hunger, poverty, and poor education. Politics, for me, is about doing the right thing, not chasing positions.”

Obi’s strong showing in the 2023 elections, particularly among urban youths and voters in the South-East and South-South, has elevated expectations that he will once again mount a formidable challenge in the 2027 race.