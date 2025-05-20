Dangote Refinery Credits Naira-For-Crude Deal For Lower Petrol Prices

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has attributed recent reductions in petrol prices to the Federal Government’s naira-for-crude oil initiative, which enabled the company to lower costs and maintain stable pump prices despite volatile global crude markets.

In a statement on Monday, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said the move reflects the company’s commitment to cushioning Nigerians from the impact of rising fuel costs.

“We are immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu for making this possible through the commendable naira-for-crude initiative, which has enabled us to consistently reduce the price of petroleum products for the benefit of all Nigerians,” the company said.

Dangote Refinery emphasized that its pricing strategy aligns with the Federal Government’s ‘Nigeria First Policy,’ promoting the use of locally refined products to strengthen energy security and reduce dependence on imports.

The company further noted that by refining products domestically, it contributes to foreign exchange savings, economic stability, and the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Reaffirming its commitment to affordability, quality, and national development, Dangote Refinery pledged continued collaboration with stakeholders to ensure Nigerians benefit fully from the country’s growing refining capacity.