Peter Obi Condemns Gun Attack In Benin, Warns Of Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2023 general election, has spoken out following a violent gun attack in Benin City, Edo State, describing the incident as a troubling reflection of the deteriorating state of democratic governance in Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor reacted in a video message that surfaced online shortly after gunmen reportedly stormed the residence of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. According to eyewitness accounts and video evidence from the scene, armed assailants opened fire at the property, leaving the estate gate and several parked vehicles visibly riddled with bullet holes.

In the circulating footage, Obi stood in front of the damaged gate and expressed deep concern over the implications of such violence.

“This is the level our democracy has fallen to,” Obi stated, gesturing toward the bullet-marked entrance. “A former governor’s residence was attacked in broad daylight by hoodlums wielding firearms.”

He stressed that such acts of violence cannot be normalized in a democratic society.

“I assure Nigerians that this must not continue. We belong to one country, and we must protect it. It is unacceptable for terrorism to thrive while citizens, including public officials, live in fear,” he added.

The attack reportedly occurred shortly after Obi, Odigie-Oyegun, and other prominent political figures attended the formal defection ceremony of Barrister Olumide Akpata into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Benin City.

Footage from the location showed extensive bullet damage to the estate’s main gate, as well as multiple vehicles believed to be part of the political entourage. The extent of the destruction suggested that the attackers fired several rounds during the assault.

Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, alleged that the armed men trailed the political leaders from the ADC Secretariat to Odigie-Oyegun’s residence before launching the attack.

According to Tanko, the incident appeared to be a coordinated and deliberate attempt to target key opposition figures.

“The leadership of the ADC is currently under siege in Benin,” Tanko stated. “Armed individuals followed our convoy from the ADC Secretariat to the home of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. They opened fire at the gate and destroyed several official vehicles.”

He described the incident as a failed assassination attempt directed at high-profile political actors present at the gathering. The development has heightened political tensions in Edo State and reignited debates about political intolerance, security lapses, and the protection of opposition leaders in Nigeria’s evolving democratic landscape.