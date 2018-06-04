Pep Guardiola Suffers Two-Match Champions League Ban

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been suspended for two Champions League matches by UEFA for his conduct during the match in which his team lost to Liverpool.

The 47-year-old was sent off at half-time in the quarter-final second leg at Etihad Stadium on April 10, for complaining about a decision.

He misses one match next season, with a second game deferred for a year.

Liverpool were fined £25,450 over crowd incidents during the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola said he “did not insult” referee Mateu Lahoz when protesting that a disallowed goal shortly before half-time should have stood.

City were leading 1-0 – but trailing 3-1 on aggregate – at the time.

Liverpool won the match 2-1 to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory. They lost the final 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Guardiola will miss City’s first game of the Champions League next season, although a second match will only be added if he receives disciplinary action for a further offence next season.