PENGASSAN-Dangote Rift Cuts Nigeria’s Power Output By 1,100MW

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has revealed that industrial action in the gas supply chain, linked to a dispute involving the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Dangote Group, slashed national power generation by more than 1,100 megawatts on September 28.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, NISO said generation on the National Grid dropped from over 4,300MW in the early hours of the day to about 3,200MW at its lowest point.

“This major shortfall was triggered by widespread gas shortages, which sharply reduced supply from gas-fired power plants,” NISO stated.

To stabilise the system and prevent a nationwide blackout, the operator said it immediately implemented emergency interventions, including:

Hydropower optimisation: Ramping up major hydro stations to inject over 400MW into the grid.

Ramping up major hydro stations to inject over 400MW into the grid. Generation dispatch and load balancing: Real-time adjustments to align demand with available supply.

Real-time adjustments to align demand with available supply. Voltage and frequency support: Deployment of reactive power compensation and reserve monitoring.

Deployment of reactive power compensation and reserve monitoring. Demand-side management: Selective load shedding, applied only as a last resort.

According to NISO, these measures sustained critical loads and preserved the integrity of the grid despite the severe gas supply disruptions.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to proactive grid management and operational resilience, stressing that it would continue to adopt best practices to ensure stable and reliable electricity supply nationwide.