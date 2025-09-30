China Endorses U.S. Gaza Peace Plan, Urges Broad Acceptance

China has endorsed the U.S.-brokered peace plan aimed at ending the Gaza conflict, urging both Israel and Hamas to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire and the release of all detainees.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakan, speaking on Tuesday, said Beijing backs all international efforts to de-escalate hostilities and reaffirmed China’s stance that “Palestinians must govern Palestine and the two-state solution must be implemented.”

The peace framework, unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump, lays out a 20-point plan. Key provisions include the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The territory would then be administered by a transitional government of Palestinian technocrats, supervised by an international committee.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the proposal on Monday, raising hopes for progress after months of fighting.

As one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China’s endorsement is expected to lend significant diplomatic weight to the U.S. plan.