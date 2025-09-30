Lagos To Temporarily Shut Jetties For Africa’s First Electric Powerboat Championship

The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of private and commercial jetties along the Five Cowries Creek to facilitate the hosting of the E1 Championship—the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing tournament.

In a statement on Monday, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said the closures will run from Friday, October 3, to Sunday, October 5, 2025, with specific restrictions scheduled to ensure safety and smooth operations during the international event.

According to LASWA, there will be a partial closure of the waterways between Falomo Bridge and Oriental Hotel on Thursday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be followed by a total closure on Friday, October 3, between Oriental Hotel and Mekwen Bridge, also from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, October 4–5, there will be total closures from Falomo Bridge to Oriental Hotel between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Normal operations at all affected jetties and terminals are expected to resume on Monday, October 6, 2025.

“The waterways restriction is a vital safety and security measure to ensure seamless event operations, safeguard lives, and project Lagos as a world-class destination for international sporting events,” LASWA said.

The E1 Championship, co-founded by Alejandro Agag—creator of Formula E and Extreme E—and Rodi Basso, a former Formula 1 engineer, is pioneering the future of water sports with its electric-powered RaceBird boats. These high-speed vessels glide above water using hydrofoil technology, drastically cutting drag and emissions.

The championship is structured as a city-to-city series, with previous editions hosted in Jeddah, Monaco, and Venice. Lagos will become the first African city to host the event, a move projected to boost eco-tourism, attract investment, and spotlight innovation in Africa’s blue economy.

Lagos Positions for Sustainability

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced the city’s selection as host via his official X account on July 20, 2025, describing the event as a landmark achievement for Lagos.

“I’m proud to share that Lagos will become the first African city to host the E1 Championship on October 4th and 5th, 2025. That’s a major milestone for the sport and for what it says about our city,” the governor stated.

Sanwo-Olu added that hosting the event aligns with Lagos’ broader commitment to sustainable energy and innovation in marine transport. “It shows that Lagos is ready to be part of the global conversation on clean energy, sustainability, and new approaches to marine transportation,” he said.

LASWA emphasised that the event would not only highlight Lagos as a global sporting hub but also strengthen Nigeria’s credentials in sustainable innovation.

“The Lagos State Government appreciates the patience and understanding of residents as we work together to deliver this historic world championship,” the authority concluded.