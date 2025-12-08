Air Peace Wins Airline Of The Year As Onyema Bags Aviation Executive Award

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has won the Airline of the Year award for its performance and contribution to reshaping Nigeria’s aviation sector and restoring confidence in local carriers.

The award was presented by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, at the maiden edition of the Nigeria International Air Show organised by Bria Williams in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the airline’s spokesperson, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, was also named Aviation Executive of the Year.

The statement said Air Peace has grown significantly since it was founded in 2014. It noted that the airline expanded from a small fleet of Dornier 328 and Boeing 737 aircraft to a large mixed fleet that now includes Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, Embraer 195-E2 jets, and other narrow-body and regional aircraft. The airline said this growth reflects its strategic investments in fleet modernisation and increased operational capacity.

The airline also highlighted the expansion of its route network. In 2024, Air Peace launched its Lagos to London Gatwick service, marking its entry into the European market. In late 2025, the airline introduced a direct Abuja to London Heathrow flight, described as the first by a Nigerian airline and a major step in its international expansion.

The statement said these achievements in fleet development, network growth and long-haul operations were key reasons the airline stood out at the Nigeria International Air Show.