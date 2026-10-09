PenCom gives pension operators July 2027 recapitalisation deadline

KEY POINTS

• PenCom has warned pension operators that have yet to meet revised capital requirements to comply before July 2027.

• The commission says recapitalisation must improve service delivery, investment returns and retirement benefits, not merely increase institutional size.

• NAIPE has urged operators unable to meet the requirements independently to begin merger discussions early.

MAIN STORY

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has warned pension operators that have yet to meet revised recapitalisation requirements to comply before the July 2027 deadline, as regulators and industry stakeholders push for stronger institutions and better retirement outcomes.

PenCom Director General, Mrs Omolola Oloworaran, gave the warning on Thursday in Lagos at the 11th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE), themed “Post Recapitalisation Market Dynamics in Insurance and Pension Sectors”.

Oloworaran said recapitalisation was necessary to strengthen pension institutions, improve their resilience to financial shocks and protect contributors’ retirement benefits. She cautioned operators that had not met the requirements against delaying compliance.

“I would like to warn the industry that all those who have not met the recapitalisation requirements must comply urgently. There is no going back,” she said.

She stressed that the exercise should deliver more than larger institutions, arguing that its value would depend on improvements in service delivery and the retirement outcomes experienced by Nigerians.

“If the people we exist to serve do not feel the impact, what is the importance of the reforms?” she asked.

The PenCom chief also said the commission was shifting its focus from accumulating pension assets to ensuring that the funds were allocated effectively to generate better returns for contributors. She urged pension and insurance editors to hold regulators and operators accountable for the results of their policies.

Also speaking at the conference, Mr Wale Oshin, Group Chief Executive Officer of Custodian Investment Plc, called for stronger collaboration between insurance companies and pension operators to improve retirement security.

Oshin said recapitalisation offered an opportunity to strengthen institutions, upgrade technology and improve their ability to meet long term obligations. However, he emphasised that increased capital must translate into better customer service and benefits.

He called for greater attention to annuities and retirement income, warning that inadequate benefits could weaken public confidence in the pension system.

NAIPE Chairman, Mrs Ebere Nwoji, said the conference was intended to examine how capital raised by insurance and pension institutions could be invested prudently.

She commended the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, for completing the insurance industry’s recapitalisation exercise. Nwoji also congratulated the 50 insurance and reinsurance institutions that met the requirements, urging Nigerians to take advantage of the sector’s improved financial capacity by purchasing insurance policies.

On pensions, she urged pension fund administrators to meet the revised capital requirements before July 2027. She advised operators that could not meet the requirements independently to begin merger discussions early to maintain business continuity.

Nwoji also commended Oloworaran’s Pension Revolution 2.0 reforms, saying they could improve retirees’ welfare and reduce poverty in old age.

Mrs Ekeoma Ezeibe, President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, congratulated NAIPE and pledged the council’s continued support for the association. She said further efforts were needed to advance the insurance and pension sectors.

THE ISSUES

The July 2027 deadline places pressure on pension operators that have yet to meet the revised capital requirements. Those unable to comply independently may need to explore mergers early to avoid disruptions to their operations. The source material does not specify how many operators remain non compliant. Recapitalisation is intended to strengthen financial institutions, but higher capital levels alone do not guarantee better outcomes for contributors. Service quality, investment performance and the ability to provide adequate retirement income will determine whether the exercise delivers practical benefits. PenCom’s stated shift towards the effective allocation of pension assets places greater emphasis on investment performance rather than asset accumulation alone. For contributors, the key concern is whether pension investments generate returns that support adequate retirement benefits. Calls for closer cooperation between pension and insurance operators highlight the importance of retirement income planning, particularly the role of annuities. The conference discussions suggest that the industry’s reforms need to address how Nigerians will sustain themselves financially after leaving employment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I would like to warn the industry that all those who have not met the recapitalisation requirements must comply urgently. There is no going back.” – Mrs Omolola Oloworaran, Director General, PenCom

“If the people we exist to serve do not feel the impact, what is the importance of the reforms?” – Mrs Omolola Oloworaran, Director General, PenCom

WHAT’S NEXT

Pension operators that have not met the revised capital requirements are expected to work towards compliance before the July 2027 deadline. Those unable to meet the requirements independently have been urged to begin merger discussions early. The conference also placed emphasis on ensuring that recapitalisation translates into stronger retirement benefits, improved services and more effective investment of pension assets.

BOTTOM LINE

PenCom has warned pension operators not to miss the July 2027 recapitalisation deadline. The wider challenge is ensuring that stronger capital bases lead to better services, sounder investments and more adequate retirement income for Nigerians.

NAN