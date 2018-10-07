PDP’s Presidential Candidate Will Become Nigeria’s Next President – Goodluck Jonathan,

Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, using his crystal ball, has predicted that any candidate elected out of the 13 at the Peoples Democratic Party convention will be the next President of Nigeria.

Jonathan who spoke at the convention in Port Harcourt early on  Sunday said that all the aspirants are qualified to  lead the country, having interacted with them since 1999.

According to him,  the greatest problem with Nigeria is that of unity and urged Nigerians to elect a leader that would unite the county.

All the aspirants are eminently qualified to lead the country and urged the delegates  to select a person who will bring Nigeria together.

”PDP is clearly the party to take over power. ‘If you select one among the aspirants, l’m sure the person will make Nigeria proud,” he said.

Jonathan said that all the aspirants during their meeting had pledged a commitment to support whoever emerges as the PDP presidential flag bearer.

