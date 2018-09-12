PDP Turns to Femi Otedola to Challenge APC in 2019 Governorship Election

There are indications that Nigeria’s oil magnate Femi Otedola will fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2019 governorship election in Lagos State, if things go according to plan.

A tweet by Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine on Tuesday claimed Otedola personally confirmed the development to him.

Otedola would have to square up against any candidate presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has refused to present incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, as its flag bearer in the 2019 election.

But in another tweet by Momodu, Otedola claimed that he would not run for the Lagos governorship seat in 2019 and would rather wait until 2023, if Amode emerges as APC flag bearer.

Governor Ambode had on Sept. 10 declared his intention to run for a second term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ambode will face the likes of Jide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat in the primary election.

Sanwo-Olu reportedly picked up his form on Monday, just hours after the incumbent governor Ambode picked up his at the APC headquarters in Abuja.

The Cable reported that there is a threat to impeach Ambode if he does not drop his second term bid.

Over 50 council chairmen loyal to APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, have met and already pledged their support for Sanwo-Olu, who is believed to be Tinubu’s preferred choice, according to APC insiders.