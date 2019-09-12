PDP Expresses Shock over Tribunal’s Verdict on Presidential Petition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the recent verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal upholding President Buhari’s victory at the 2019 election.

The party in a statement described the judgment by the 5-man panel as ‘subversion of justice and direct assault on the integrity of our nation’s justice system”.

According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the tribunal failed to point to justice despite the pieces of evidence laid before it by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“The party is particularly shocked that the tribunal failed to point to justice despite the flawless evidence laid before it, showing that President Buhari was not only unqualified to contest the election but also did not score the majority of valid votes at the polls.

“The PDP finds as bewildering that a court of law could validate a clear case of perjury and declaration of false information in a sworn affidavit, as firmly established against President Muhammadu Buhari, even in the face of incontrovertible evidence.”

The statement added that the party was shocked that the court approved the declaration of President Buhari as the winner of the election.

“The PDP also described as shocking that the court approved the flawed declaration of President Buhari as the winner of the election despite evidence to show the perpetration of illegalities, manipulations, alterations and subtraction of valid votes freely given to Atiku Abubakar by Nigerians.

“Indeed, the pervading melancholic atmosphere across our nation since the verdict is a direct indication that the judgment has not fulfilled the desires and expectations of Nigerians.”

The party stated that the verdict of the tribunal will be challenged at the Supreme Court.

“The PDP, however, encouraged Nigerians to remain calm and not to lose hope or surrender to despondency or self-help, as our lawyers are upbeat in obtaining justice at the Supreme Court.

“This is more so as the tribunal itself admitted that there are several errors in the judgment.”

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, on Wednesday, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate in the 2019 Presidential election challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 Presidential election.

The five-man panel of the tribunal, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is the winner of the 2019 presidential election.

Source: Channels TV