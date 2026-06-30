Paystack introduces Paystack Index, an early access AI checkout experience

Paystack today announced the early access launch of Paystack Index, an experimental product developed by Paystack with product support from TSG Labs, the venture studio and emerging technology arm of The Stack Group.

Paystack Index builds on existing Paystack products, such as Paystack Checkout, by giving Zap users in Nigeria a new way to check out with supported Paystack merchants via AI agents. The product is launching in early access as Paystack learns how people want to use AI agents to get things done, starting with familiar tasks like buying airtime and mobile data, funding wallets, sending money, and paying for food.

Paystack Index is live in Nigeria and currently works with supported AI clients, including Claude, ChatGPT, and OpenClaw. At launch, it supports airtime and mobile data purchases across major Nigerian networks, transfers via Zap, and food ordering through Chowdeck.

With Paystack Index, users can ask a supported AI agent to complete a task. Index interprets the request, routes it to the right provider or supported Paystack merchant, processes the transaction through Zap and Paystack’s payment infrastructure, and helps the user complete checkout securely within the AI experience.

Users remain in control of what they authorise. Index only acts on requests that users send through their chosen AI agent and within the permissions and limits they set. Index does not store card numbers, CVVs, PINs, or bank account credentials, and transactions are processed through Paystack’s secure payment infrastructure.

“Paystack has always focused on helping businesses get paid safely and reliably, wherever their customers are,” said Shola Akinlade, CEO of Paystack. “As AI agents become a more common way for people to search, decide, and take action, we think checkout has to evolve too. Paystack Index is an early experiment in extending Paystack’s checkout infrastructure into AI experiences, starting with users in Nigeria and a few supported merchants and services. The goal is simple: help users complete everyday transactions more easily, while keeping authorization, permissions, and payment processing on trusted Paystack rails.”

As part of the controlled beta, Paystack will continue to test how users interact with AI agents for commerce, how merchants can safely participate in AI-led checkout experiences, and what infrastructure will be needed as this behavior evolves.

Paystack Index is now live in Nigeria in early access, with more features, supported merchants, billers, and African markets coming soon.

Users in Nigeria can get started with Paystack Index at paystack.com/index.