Heirs Energies, Redtech launch digital operations centre for OML 17

Key points

Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture and Redtech have commissioned an Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre (IOMC) in Port Harcourt.

The digital hub will provide real-time monitoring of production, security, hydrocarbon evacuation and asset performance.

The companies say the centre will improve operational efficiency, decision-making and risk management.

The platform is expected to support future capabilities including artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and remote operations.

Main story

The Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture, in partnership with Redtech, has commissioned an Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre (IOMC) to strengthen digital management of its upstream oil and gas operations.

The facility, unveiled in Port Harcourt, is designed to serve as a centralised digital hub for monitoring production, security, hydrocarbon evacuation, facility performance and other critical operational activities across OML 17.

Developed jointly by Heirs Energies, the operator of OML 17, and Redtech, the technology company within the Heirs Holdings Group, the centre integrates operational data from multiple systems into a single platform to improve decision-making and collaboration.

According to the companies, the IOMC provides real-time visibility into field operations, enabling faster operational responses, production optimisation, improved asset integrity and more effective risk management.

The centre also incorporates surveillance and intruder detection systems to strengthen security across remote assets and critical infrastructure through real-time monitoring and early threat detection.

Speaking at the commissioning, Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, said digital technology would increasingly shape the future of upstream oil and gas operations.

He said the Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre would provide the company with a real-time operational view of its assets, supporting quicker decisions, enhanced collaboration and improved operational efficiency.

Igiehon added that the project reinforces the company’s commitment to deploying innovation to deliver safer, smarter and more resilient operations across OML 17.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Redtech, Emmanuel Ojo, described the project as an example of how technology can address complex operational challenges in the energy sector.

He said the platform demonstrates how connected operations, intelligent monitoring and faster operational responses can improve efficiency and create measurable business value.

The companies said the new facility also provides a foundation for future technologies, including predictive analytics, remote operations, artificial intelligence-enabled decision support and advanced production optimisation.

They added that the project reflects collaboration within the Heirs Holdings Group to deliver integrated technology solutions for the energy industry.

Heirs Energies noted that since assuming operatorship of OML 17 in 2021, it has increased crude oil production to more than 50,000 barrels per day, expanded domestic gas supply to between 120 million and 135 million standard cubic feet per day, and improved operational reliability through its Brownfield Excellence strategy.

The company said the commissioning of the IOMC represents the next phase of its digital transformation programme and its commitment to technology-enabled energy production.

The issues

Digital technologies are becoming increasingly important in the oil and gas industry as operators seek to improve production efficiency, reduce operational risks and strengthen asset security. Integrated operations centres enable companies to monitor multiple field activities from a single location while supporting predictive maintenance and data-driven decision-making.

What’s being said

“The future of upstream operations will be driven by data, technology and intelligent decision-making.” — Osa Igiehon, Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Energies

“The IOMC demonstrates what is possible when digital innovation is applied to industrial operations.” — Emmanuel Ojo, Managing Director and CEO, Redtech

What’s next

Heirs Energies plans to build on the new platform by integrating advanced capabilities such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and remote operations to further optimise production and operational performance across OML 17.

Bottom line

The launch of the Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre marks a major step in Heirs Energies’ digital transformation strategy, with the company leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency, strengthen asset security and enhance upstream oil and gas production.