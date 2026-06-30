Clouds2Africa ready as CBN Data localisation deadline approaches

With the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) data localisation directive set to take effect on 1 January 2027, Clouds2Africa – the locally hosted cloud platform operated by TelCables Nigeria and powered by Angola Cables says it is already fully compliant with the regulatory requirements and is positioned to help and support financial institutions and businesses in their transition to local data infrastructure compliance.

In an announcement made last week, the CBN mandated all banks, fintechs and payment service providers to store payment transaction data generated within Nigeria on local servers. The directive, contained in a circular dated 15 June 2026, is part of a broader regulatory framework aimed at strengthening data sovereignty, enhancing regulatory oversight and securing the country’s rapidly growing digital payments ecosystem.

“At this point in time, industry estimates suggest that more than 90 percent of regulated Nigerian businesses currently host data on cloud platforms outside of Nigeria. In terms of the directive from the Central Bank, this could present challenges for many businesses and enterprises,” so says Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria.

For financial services institutions currently reliant on cloud providers that have nodes outside of Nigeria, the required migration involves not just moving data, but rethinking architecture, support models and cost structures.

“Clouds2Africa has been specifically designed to address local hosting, regulatory compliance and data sovereignty requirements. The platform is hosted across two Tier III data centre facilities in Lagos, providing in-country compute, storage, multi-region deployment, backup and disaster recovery services while ensuring data remains within Nigerian jurisdiction,” said Fernandes.

Comparison between local vs. international Cloud services providers

Criteria Clouds2Africa Other Cloud Providers Local Infrastructure 2 nodes in Nigeria Located outside of Nigeria Technical Support 24 x 7 x 365 Free Support Tiered and remote support outside of Nigeria Data Storage Data stored in Nigeria Global storage, subject to exportation Data Transfer Free Charged by data volume Backup Local backup Distributed backups outside of Nigeria Payment Model Pay as you grow Complex, tiered plans Payment Currency Naira – no exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations USD or EUR billing – subject to currency fluctuations Latency Very low local latency High latency due to physical distance Compliance Fully compliant with NDPA May violate local regulations Local Impact Generates jobs Resources exported to other countries

Fernandes added that the Clouds2Africa is already fully aligned with the CBN directive – this includes compliance with NDPA, GAID, DCPMI obligations – offering banks and fintechs a ready-made compliance pathway well ahead of the deadline.

“Given the six-month deadline, it is critically important for banking institutions to take an active approach to ensuring compliance by partnering with the right service providers who have the infrastructure and capabilities to manage their Cloud requirements – from data storage to security,” notes Fernandes. “Our multi-faceted Cloud solution has both the capabilities and certification – and local consulting teams to accommodate and ensure a seamless transition.”

Backed by the extensive Angola Cables’ international backbone network infrastructure — which includes direct connectivity to Europe, the Americas and more than 300 cloud on-ramps worldwide, Clouds2Africa combines local compliance with global reach.

In addition to local hosting, Clouds2Africa offers naira-based billing, local technical support, predictable pay-as-you-grow pricing and zero local data transfer charges. The platform also supports hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling organisations to maintain connectivity with international cloud providers while ensuring critical Nigerian data remains locally hosted.

“We are already positioned to help financial institutions meet these requirements without compromising performance, security or operational flexibility.” added Fernandes.

With the January 2027 compliance deadline approaching, Clouds2Africa says it is engaging with banks, fintechs, payment processors and other regulated entities seeking a practical migration path to local cloud infrastructure.