PalmPay Recognized As Most Outstanding Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion At BrandCom Awards 2024

PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading fintech platform, was awarded the Most Outstanding Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion at the prestigious BrandCom Awards 2024, held on October 26th. The award, presented by Brand Communicator, celebrates Palmpay’s remarkable contribution to expanding financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The recognition from Brand Communicator reflects PalmPay’s commitment to bridging financial gaps and expanding access to reliable financial services for millions of Nigerians.. Since its launch in 2019, PalmPay has prioritized empowering underserved communities with innovative tools that enable seamless transactions.

PalmPay Team From L-R: Ezeigbo Ugochi Boniface, Public Relations Assistant; Titiloye Oluwajuwon, Social Media Specialist; Emmanuel Ike, Senior Business Development Manager; and Isaac Akpan, Creative Designer

“At PalmPay, we believe financial inclusion is the foundation for economic empowerment, and we’re dedicated to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to secure, user-friendly, and reliable financial services,” said Hanson Femi, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay. “This award highlights the collective efforts of our team and partners who work tirelessly to make financial services more accessible to underserved communities across the country.”

PalmPay’s broad suite of digital offerings, includes instant transfers, bill payments, and its newly launched USSD feature, which is designed to make banking easily accessible to all.

Today, Palmpay’s app serves over 35 million users and connects 1.2 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, cementing its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem. With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, and key international hubs like London, Hong Kong, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen, PalmPay is continually expanding its reach and impact.