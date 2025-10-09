PalmPay Honoured As Consumer-Friendly Business Of The Year 2025 At Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Awards

PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading digital banking platform, has been recognised with the prestigious Consumer-Friendly Business of the Year 2025 Award at the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency’s (LASCOPA) annual Consumer Service Week and Awards Ceremony, held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at Adeyemi Bero Hall, The Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event, organised by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), celebrated businesses and organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to consumer rights, service excellence, and customer satisfaction.

PalmPay’s recognition underscores its dedication to delivering secure, reliable, and inclusive financial services to millions of Nigerians. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and customer-centricity, PalmPay continues to empower consumers by offering secure transactions, fraud protection, convenient payment solutions, and exceptional customer support.

Commenting on the award, Opara Onyinyechi, Senior Regulatory Compliance Specialist, PalmPay, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive the Consumer-Friendly Business of the Year Award from LASCOPA. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. At PalmPay, we will continue to champion trust, accessibility, and innovation in financial services, ensuring that every user experiences safe and seamless banking.”

The Consumer Service Week and Awards are part of a global initiative that highlights the importance of consumer protection and celebrates organisations that prioritise consumer welfare. By honouring PalmPay, LASCOPA have reinforced PalmPay’s role as a trusted partner in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

L-R: Mrs Wemimo Jayeoba, Director of Finance and Accounts, LASCOPA; Opara Onyinyechi, Senior Regulatory Compliance Specialist at PalmPay; Adenopo Ridwan Adekunle, Regulatory Liaison Officer, PalmPay; Ezeigbo Ugochi Boniface, Public Relations Officer, PalmPay, at Consumer Service Week and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, 30th September.

