Oyo confirms arrest of five suspects after Igbeti attack

KEY POINTS

Five suspected terrorists have been arrested following Sunday’s attack on a military camp near Igbeti.

The suspects were reportedly wearing military uniforms when apprehended.

At least 120 soldiers have been deployed to search for other attackers.

Oyo Government has activated a joint emergency committee covering five neighbouring local government areas.

MAIN STORY

The Oyo State Government has confirmed the arrest of five suspected terrorists following Sunday’s attack on a military camp on the outskirts of Igbeti in Olorunsogo Local Government Area.

Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal disclosed this on Monday after inspecting the scene of the attack alongside the Commanding Officer of 81 Battalion, Lt. Col. Innocent Asogwa.

Lawal said the five suspects were arrested in military uniforms, adding that security forces were expecting to make further arrests as operations continued.

He said the military had deployed at least 120 soldiers into the surrounding bush to track down other members of the group believed to have taken part in the attack.

The deputy governor also explained that the fire which destroyed an Operation Burst vehicle and part of the camp was triggered by grenade launchers used during the attack. According to him, the explosives ignited cooking gas cylinders at the camp, causing the fire to spread.

On aerial surveillance, Lawal said the state’s newly acquired surveillance aircraft was being used for random operations and reconnaissance. He explained that the aircraft could not remain airborne permanently but would be available when required for security operations.

The state government has also established an emergency committee involving five local government councils bordering the affected area. The committee covers Olorunsogo, Oriire, Saki East, Orelope and Irepo.

Lawal said the committee would immediately address the needs of security personnel operating in the areas and maintain communication with the state government to facilitate prompt assistance.

He assured residents of Igbeti and communities across Oke Ogun that the state government remained committed to protecting lives and property.

THE ISSUES

The attack has raised fresh security concerns around Igbeti and adjoining parts of Oke Ogun, particularly the ability of armed groups to operate near a military facility. The deployment of 120 soldiers indicates that security agencies are treating the incident as an ongoing threat rather than an isolated attack, with efforts focused on locating other suspected members of the group. The reported use of military uniforms by the suspects could create additional security risks by making it harder for residents and security personnel to distinguish genuine troops from attackers. The involvement of five neighbouring local government councils reflects the wider security implications of the incident, particularly where movements across local government boundaries could complicate surveillance and response.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The five arrested terrorists were in military uniforms, while more arrests were expected to be made.” – Bayo Lawal, Oyo State Deputy Governor

“The military had sent at least 120 soldiers into the bush on the trail of the other terrorists.” – Bayo Lawal, Oyo State Deputy Governor

WHAT’S NEXT

Security operations are expected to continue as troops search surrounding areas for other suspected attackers, while the emergency committee coordinates support for security personnel across the five affected local government areas.

BOTTOM LINE

Oyo State says five suspects have been arrested following the Igbeti military camp attack, with 120 soldiers deployed to search for others. The state is also strengthening coordination among neighbouring councils as security operations continue.