Over 5,000 Bayelsa Residents To Benefit From Free Health And Eye Care Outreach

No fewer than 5,000 residents across Kolokuma/Opokuma and Okordia/Zarama communities are set to benefit from a seven-day Vision First Plus community eye care and free medical outreach, organised by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and its joint venture partners.

The programme, launched in partnership with the Bayelsa Ministry of Health, Eye Sight Foundation, NNPC Limited, TotalEnergies, and Agip Energy and Natural Resources (AENR), aims to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare services to underserved communities. The event was flagged off at Kaima Referral Hospital, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, on Friday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Igo Weli, Vice President of Relations and Sustainable Development at Renaissance Africa Energy, emphasised the initiative’s focus on improving healthcare delivery for local residents.

“Renaissance Africa Energy and our joint venture partners—NNPC Limited, TotalEnergies, and AENR—are proud to support this initiative. This seven-day, community-focused programme provides comprehensive eye care services to communities hosting our operations,” Mr. Weli said.

He explained that Vision First Plus is a flagship offering under the company’s Health in Motion initiative, which takes healthcare services beyond traditional facilities and directly to the communities where people live, learn, and raise families.

“Vision is an often-overlooked aspect of health, yet clear vision impacts education, livelihood, social participation, and overall quality of life. Our goal is not only to prevent avoidable blindness but also to preserve dignity, confidence, and independence,” Mr. Weli added.

According to him, 2.2 billion people worldwide live with some form of visual impairment, nearly half of which is preventable or treatable. In Nigeria, an estimated 24 million people suffer from visual disorders, primarily due to cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors.

He noted that insights from 30,000 screenings conducted under Health in Motion over the past five years indicate that more than 60 per cent of individuals presented with some form of visual disorder. In the Niger Delta alone, over 20,000 people have benefited from previous Vision First programmes.

“We encourage all residents to participate fully, undergo screenings, and know their health status. Preventive care remains one of the most effective ways to safeguard lives and secure the future,” Mr. Weli said.

Also addressing the gathering, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, highlighted the state government’s efforts to strengthen primary healthcare services.

“Under this administration, we have enhanced primary healthcare delivery to ensure functional services across all wards. Early screening saves lives, prevention reduces costs, and effective treatment improves longevity and productivity,” Professor Brisibe said.

He commended healthcare professionals and volunteers for their dedication, urging them to uphold the highest clinical and ethical standards.

“As we continue commissioning new health facilities across the state, let us remember that true success is measured not by the buildings we open, but by the lives we transform and the outcomes we improve,” he concluded.