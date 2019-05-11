Over 1.36 million Students Score Below 50 percent in UTME

About 76.2 per cent of the 1,792,719 candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination(UTME) scored below 50 per cent.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) made the revelation when he released the results of the examination held over five days in April.

According to Oloyede: “361,718 candidates scored between 180 and 199 as against 325,152 in 2018, while 494,484 scored between 160 and 179 as against 455,898 last year.

“410,844 candidates scored between 140 and 159 as against 346,825 recorded in 2018 while also 99,463 scored between 100 and 139 as against 64,712 in 2018.”

Oloyede said results for 49,265 candidates are being withheld by the JAMB. He said 34,120 candidates had their results withheld for examination malpractice and 15,145 results were withheld for further clarification.

A 15 year-old boy, Ekele Franklin from Imo scored the highest mark of 347 in the examination. He was followed by Emmanuel Chidebube, a 16-year-old from Abia. He scored 346, while Isaac Olamide, a 17-year-old from Osun came third with 345.

In all 2,906 candidates scored over 300 as against 4,683 in 2018 and 57,579 candidates scored between 250 and 299 as against 64,120 in the 2018 results.

Oloyede said 366,757 candidates also scored between 200 and 249, which is a significant improvement from the 2018 results.

The results of the examination were delayed by JAMB, following incidents of malpractice by candidates.

Oloyede recalled various infractions ranging from rogue Computer Based Centres (CBT) owners, multiple registration, manipulation of biometrics and deliberate destruction of power sources during the examination.

