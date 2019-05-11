Nigeria Joins Space Exploration Community, Plans Launch of Satellite

The Nigerian Government is making efforts to build and launch its satellite in the nearest future.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this at the official commissioning of space, seismological and other infrastructure projects at the Center for Geodesy and Geodynamics main observatory Seismic Network Center in Toro Local government Area of Bauchi State.

Dr. Onu said investment in space Science technology by Nigeria was to enable the nation take a great leap and catch up with the developed world.

Positive impact

He said that satellite will improve the quality of life of Nigerians because it will have positive impact on the environment, medicine, education, security, intelligence gathering, infrastructural development and mobile telephony.

According to Dr. Onu, the Center for Geodesy Geodynamics was established to carry out earth observation research as well as predict and monitor natural disasters not only in the country but in other parts of the world.

“United States and Italy depend on the data generated by the center and the Center has been contributing to the pool of data not only in Nigeria but the world at last,” he said.

Dr. Onu said incidents of earth tremor witnessed in several parts of the country between 2015 and 2018 had made it important for Nigeria to be well prepared to avoid future occurrence.

He explained that the In-Ministerial Committee set up by the Nigerian Government on the matter is already studying the situation and will soon come up with its findings.

“No nation can plan effectively without according primacy to the occurrence of natural disasters,” he said.

He further said that, “The goals and objective of the center to achieve Nigeria’s capability manpower and hardware development that can sufficiently address space geodesy, crustal deformation, coastal deformation, subsidence and global main sea level monitoring.”

The Minister said that Nigeria has a potential to be a leading nation but this cannot be achieved without the application of space science and technology.

He described Space Agency as an important agency of the Ministry because of its potentials to make the nation great.

Dr. Onu stated that National Space for Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) is influencing the national life of Nigerians in many important ways.

He promised to give NARSDA all the support to enable it predict, detect, monitor and manage natural disasters in the country.

The Director General of NARSDA, Professor, Seidu Mohammed said that the Seismic Network and Monitoring Center being commissioned is part of the space-based and geophysical tools.

“This would help Nigeria in great deal in global geodetic and geodynamical activities and monitoring, prediction of seismic activities and mitigation mechanism,” he said.

Professor Muhammed, however, noted that NARSDA needed more funds to enable it acquire modern earthquake monitoring, detecting and networking equipment.

Also the establishment of more seismic stations that will be collated, with Global Positioning system (GPS) , for robust geo-hazards studies in Nigeria and its immediate environs.

Source: VON