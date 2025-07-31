Osun APC Faults Deployment Of 1,750 Ad-hoc Teachers

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized Governor Ademola Adeleke for deploying 1,750 ad-hoc teachers under the Imole Corps scheme to public primary and secondary schools, accusing the administration of risking the future of pupils with untrained personnel.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Osogbo, the APC’s spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, described the decision as “confused and misplaced,” alleging that it reflects poor priorities by the Peoples Democratic Party-led government.

“For God’s sake, it defies logic how a government that is constructing five needless flyovers and purchasing luxury vehicles for cabinet members can claim it cannot afford to properly recruit and train teachers,” the statement read.

The opposition party also raised concerns over the fate of thousands of teacher applicants who had already been interviewed but are yet to be employed.

“This strange policy should be condemned by all genuine stakeholders in the Osun education sector,” Olabisi said, describing the move as a “collective calamity.”

However, the state chapter of the PDP defended the governor’s action, describing the deployment as a necessary stop-gap measure due to financial constraints allegedly imposed by the APC-led Federal Government.

In a counter-statement, PDP spokesperson Oladele Bamiji accused the federal authorities of withholding allocations to Osun local governments for the past five months, which he said has delayed the full recruitment process.

“Despite the challenges, the ad-hoc teachers were given training and are working under the supervision of experienced teachers,” Bamiji said.

He further claimed that the delay in releasing local government funds was a political strategy to frustrate the Adeleke administration’s developmental efforts, including teacher recruitment and ongoing infrastructure projects.

“The APC is hellbent on stopping Osun’s development, but the PDP government will not allow it,” Bamiji added. “Osun must escape the cycle of underdevelopment whether APC likes it or not.”

The PDP warned that voters would punish the APC for what it called “inhuman treatment,” insisting that the people of Osun would continue to support the current administration.