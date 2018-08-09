Access Bank Adopts Whatsapp Platform as Customer Service Channel

Access Bank Plc said it has deepened its commitment towards providing easy banking experience to customers by leveraging WhatsApp social media platform to bring its Banking Relationship Managers closer to its customers.

According to the bank, its customers can now use the bank’s mobile app, Access Mobile, available on IOS and Android platforms, to effortlessly engage their Relationship Managers in the provision of customised and responsive banking services, using the WhatsApp messaging feature on the platform.

The service, the bank revealed in a statement, was launched in April 2018.

According to the Group Managing Director/ CEO, Herbert Wigwe, the initiative was developed in line with the bank’s vision to change the face of banking on the continent by leveraging innovation and technology, while ensuring that customers are provided with the opportunity to enjoy ease of access and engagement in their banking transactions and maximise their financial opportunities.

He stressed that the three core values – speed, service, and security – upon which the bank remains steadfast, requires a high level of innovation and thought leadership which again is demonstrated with this WhatsApp feature.

“Driving customer intimacy and providing engaging and convenient access to financial services across all channels remain a key focus area for us and we will continue to drive and implement solutions to provide a best in class service for our customers,” Wigwe stated.