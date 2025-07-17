Omisore Claims Governor Adeleke Is Desperate To Join APC

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has described the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, as “politically stranded,” alleging that the governor is making desperate moves to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omisore made the claim during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, amid growing speculation that Governor Adeleke is planning to abandon the PDP ahead of his re-election bid.

According to Omisore, the governor has been lobbying APC stakeholders including a southern governor, for support in joining the ruling party.

“For the past three years, he has been governing that state with no single person decamping from APC to PDP,” Omisore said. “Meanwhile, over one-seventh of PDP members have moved to APC. You know, of course, that Alhaji Isa Oyedokun, Dayo Babayemi, Hon. Wole Oke and others are still coming.”

The former senator accused Adeleke of “begging” to be admitted into the APC, describing his efforts as desperate and undignified.

“Why do you want to force yourself on the party? Why is the governor begging to enter the party? He is struggling, begging, and fighting to join APC,” Omisore added.

Governor Adeleke, currently in his first term, has faced mounting challenges within the PDP, with factional crises and defections weakening the party’s structure in Osun and across the country. Political analysts say this internal instability could jeopardize his chances in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Recent reports have suggested that Adeleke has finalised plans to defect to the APC in a bid to secure re-election, with unconfirmed sources even claiming that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed his candidacy and promised to rally the Osun APC behind him.

Adeleke’s recent private meeting with President Tinubu in Lagos has only intensified the speculation, though no official confirmation has been made from either camp regarding a potential defection.