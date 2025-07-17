Dele Momodu, Former Presidental Aspirant Resigns From PDP

Veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing what he described as the party’s takeover by “antidemocratic forces.”

In a letter dated July 17, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of PDP Ward 4 in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Momodu announced that his resignation takes “immediate effect.” He said his decision was made in a bid to uphold democratic values, which he believes have been eroded within the party.

“My reason is simple and straightforward. Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight,” Describing the current state of the PDP as a “carcass,” the media mogul accused key figures within the party of undermining internal democracy. He noted that it was only “honourable” for him to leave at this juncture.

“It is, therefore, honourable to abandon the carcass of the party to them while the majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress,” he added, hinting at his next political move.

Momodu, who vied for the PDP’s presidential ticket during the 2023 general elections, expressed appreciation to party members who supported him during his political journey within the PDP. “I will forever treasure the kind support you gave me at all times,”

His departure comes amid a broader wave of defections from the PDP in recent months, as party leaders and members raise concerns about imposition of candidates and diminishing internal democratic practices.