Olam Agri Recognised As A Top Employer 2025 In Ten Countries

The Top Employers Institute has recognised Olam Agri as a Top Employer in ten countries, including Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Australia, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. Olam Agri is also recognised as a Top Employer in the African continent for the 5th consecutive year.

This recognition highlights Olam Agri’s status as a global employer of choice, committed to empowering its employees to thrive both professionally and personally within a purpose-driven organisation that champions diversity, inclusion, and collaboration.

The Top Employers Institute, the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices, recognises an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work through excellent Human Resources (HR) policies and people practices. The programme has certified and recognised over 2,400 Top Employers in 125 countries/regions across five continents. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

“At Olam Agri, we foster a purpose-driven workplace where employees thrive. We empower our team to create meaningful contributions to our company, customers, communities, and the environment,” said Sriram Subramanian, Chief HR Officer at Olam Agri. “Guided by our entrepreneurial spirit, we encourage ownership, innovation, and excellence. We embrace diversity and create an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed”.

Olam Agri is committed to building an inspiring and high-performing organisation where passionate employees drive business growth, contribute to a sustainable future, and build fulfilling careers through:

A culture of excellence: that encourages collaboration and teamwork, rewards meritocracy and entrepreneurial spirit that allows intelligent risk-taking, and a diverse and inclusive workplace built on trust and autonomy. Easy access to senior leadership further empowers employees, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and fostering agile decision-making.

Making a difference: a purpose driven workplace that has sustainability at its heart. It gives us an opportunity to play our part in strengthening global food security, improving access to better nutrition, enhancing the livelihood of communities, as well as tackling climate change.

Opportunity to flourish: a global footprint allowing careers that are truly global. This allows people to take on challenging assignments that broaden their experience and help shape and guide their own careers matching their aspirations. Everyone feels valued, recognised and supported to reach their full potential.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? In a time of rapid change, where technological, economic, and social factors continually reshape our world, these extraordinary times bring out the best in people and organisations. This year’s Top Employers Certification Programme showcases the resilience of the certified Top Employers 2025, who consistently prioritise the growth and wellbeing of their people, as they enrich the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!”