NYSC: Tongues Continue To Wag Among Corps Members Over New Minimum Wage

… Fresh Hope As NYSC DG Promises Payment

“Corps members across Nigeria will soon begin receiving a new monthly allowance of ₦77,000,” stated Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in a recent press release. The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement and skepticism alike, as the question on everyone’s mind remains: Will the government keep its promise this time?

This bold declaration came from the NYSC DG on January 7, 2025, in a statement signed by Caroline Embu, the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations. It was hoped that the increase would finally provide relief to Corps members who have long been struggling with the economic realities of Nigeria.

However, for many Corps members, this announcement is a bitter reminder of the delayed promises that have marred previous increases in their monthly allowance. The promise of ₦77,000 sounds sweet, but many wonder if this is yet another example of “audio money,” a term coined by Nigerians to describe government pledges that never come to fruition.

The current allowance of ₦33,000, that Corps members have been receiving since 2020, is widely seen as insufficient in today’s economy. With inflation on the rise, fuel subsidies removed, and food prices soaring, the ₦33,000 has become a mockery of financial support. Corps members across Nigeria, particularly in expensive urban centers like Lagos and Abuja, find it increasingly difficult to meet basic needs, let alone save or live comfortably.

The recent announcement from the NYSC DG about the ₦77,000 minimum wage hike promises to address these concerns, at least on paper. But the question remains: will the government deliver on this promise?

Despite assurances from Brigadier General Ahmed, Corps members have reason to be wary. Historically, promises of pay hikes have often been delayed, with Corps members forced to continue waiting, their hopes dashed time and again. This latest increase comes after months of uncertainty and frustration, with many Corps members vocal about the inadequacy of the current allowance.

“We’re still receiving the ₦33,000 allowance even though the announcement of the new pay has been made. If this ₦77,000 increase is real, then why hasn’t it been implemented yet?” says Maryam Yusuf, a Corps member in Lagos. “It’s difficult to take these promises seriously when we’ve seen this before and nothing changed.”

While some Corps members are cautiously optimistic about the new wage, others are quick to dismiss it as just another “audio policy. The government makes these big promises, but we’re still waiting for the last one to be fulfilled. It’s hard to believe anything will change.” Blessing Ojo, a Batch B Corps member in Lagos stated. ”

For many, the unrealistic surroundings for the implementation of the new allowance has created a sense of disillusionment. How can we focus on serving our country when we’re barely getting by? They say we are the leaders of tomorrow, but we can’t even take care of ourselves today.” Musa Ibrahim, serving in Abuja, expressed his frustration: “

The DG’s statement has provided a glimmer of hope for Corps members, but the delay in the release of funds has left many questioning the sincerity of the government’s commitment. “We’ve been waiting for months for this increment, and now we hear it’s coming soon,” says Adekunle Bayo, a Batch ‘B’ Corps member in Kano. “If they want to show us that they truly care, they need to act fast.”

The DG’s comments about funds still being awaited highlight the gap between political promises and administrative action. It’s one thing to announce an increase, but it’s another to ensure that those funds actually reach the pockets of Corps members.

As the government works to finalize the disbursement, it’s crucial to remember that the delay in implementation isn’t just a financial issue, it’s a matter of morale. Corps members, who dedicate their time and energy to the service of the nation, deserve to be compensated fairly for their efforts. The announcement is, for now, a hope, but will it turn into a reality?

The ball is now in the government’s court. Corps members are waiting, not only for the new minimum wage to be paid but for the government to show that it values their contribution to national development.

These are the words of the NYSC DG, but has this changed the opinion of corps members who are diligently serving their fatherland, under the sun and in the rain? Only time will tell.