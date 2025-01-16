BREAKING: Reps Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga, Dies In UK

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga, has died after a brief illness at a medical facility in the United Kingdom.

Popularly known as “Ijaya,” Onanuga represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency in Ogun State until her sudden demise. The House of Representatives confirmed her passing through a statement released on its official social media platforms.

Former Ogun State Governor and current senator representing the state, Gbenga Daniel, expressed deep sorrow over Onanuga’s death, describing it as a significant loss to Sagamu and Remoland.

“She was a close confidant and associate who reposed so much confidence in me. Her painful passage feels like losing a younger sister,” Daniel said. He praised Onanuga as an inspiration for women’s aspirations in Remoland, embodying an indomitable “can-do” spirit and earning respect wherever she went.

Born on December 2, 1965, in Hammersmith, London, Onanuga began her political career under the All Progressives Congress (APC), winning a seat in the House of Representatives in 2019. She was re-elected in 2023 and served as the Deputy Chief Whip and Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development.

Her sudden passing has left her constituents, colleagues, and the nation mourning. Onanuga was celebrated not only for her political acumen but also for her dedication to the empowerment of women and her impactful contributions to the legislative process.