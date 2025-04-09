Egbin Power To Host Nigeria’s National Data Park And Compute Infrastructure

In a groundbreaking move to drive Nigeria’s digital economy, Egbin Power, the country’s leading power generation company, has been selected as the site for the National Data Park and Compute Infrastructure. This initiative, spearheaded by the Federal Government, aims to leverage Egbin’s reliable energy and advanced technology to bolster Nigeria’s digital economy.

During his visit to the plant, Hon. Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister for Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, expressed confidence in Egbin Power’s capabilities to host the Data Park. He emphasized the importance of a robust digital economy in national development and highlighted the need for Nigeria to embrace emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Egbin Power’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Kola Adesina, and CEO, Mokhtar Bounour, welcomed the collaboration, underlining the role of reliable energy in supporting digital infrastructures. Egbin’s strategic location, ample land for expansion, and modern facilities make it an ideal candidate for this vital project. The initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s vision of expanding Nigeria’s technological footprint and fostering innovation.

The partnership also includes the establishment of the Bright Gyimah Innovation Centre, which will provide students with the skills to excel in IT, AI, arts, and hospitality.