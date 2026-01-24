Governor Okpebholo And Festus Keyamo Establish Committee For Edo Air Launch

Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo has advanced plans to establish a state-backed indigenous airline following a high-level meeting with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN. During the session held in Abuja on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the Minister officially constituted a technical committee to fast-track the “Edo Air” initiative.

This committee is tasked with weekly reporting on regulatory compliance and operational planning to ensure the airline begins flights from Benin Airport as early as the first or second quarter of this year. Okpebholo emphasized that the project is a cornerstone of his administration’s economic revival strategy, aimed at transforming Benin City into a major regional hub for logistics, tourism, and trade.

Governor Okpebholo revealed that the state is already in advanced discussions with international partners, including South African investors who have pledged to provide the necessary aircraft for the airline’s take-off. He expressed an urgent desire to see the project materialize immediately, stating that a homegrown airline is essential to opening up the Edo economy and stimulating investment.

Minister Keyamo welcomed the vision, recalling the historic glory days of the defunct Okada Air and noting that Benin Airport’s commercial viability makes it ripe for a return to its status as a premier aviation hub. To support the rollout, the Ministry has requested that the Governor nominate a focal person to work directly with the Director of Air Transport Management.

However, the proposal has sparked a renewed wave of political friction within the state. The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized the initiative as a “white elephant project” and a case of misplaced priorities. PDP Publicity Secretary Dan Osa-Ogbegie argued in a statement on Saturday that the state should focus on fixing decaying road infrastructure and drainage systems rather than venturing into the capital-intensive and technically demanding airline business.

The party claimed that such a move is insensitive given the current economic realities facing residents, suggesting that development should begin with “fixing the basics” on the ground.

In response, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, urged the opposition to celebrate development rather than attacking projects intended for the state’s long-term prosperity.

While the political debate continues, the Ministry of Aviation has maintained its full support for the project, aligning it with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda for regional connectivity. As the technical committee begins its work this week, the spotlight remains on whether Edo Air can successfully navigate the complex regulatory hurdles of the Nigerian aviation sector to achieve its ambitious mid-2026 launch target.