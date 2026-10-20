Okpebholo celebrates Oba of Benin’s 10th coronation anniversary

By Emmanuella Opara | October 20th 2026

KEY POINTS

Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo congratulates Oba Ewuare II on 10 years on the throne.

The governor commends the monarch’s role in promoting peace, unity and cultural preservation.

Okpebholo acknowledges the palace’s contribution to stability and development in Edo.

MAIN STORY

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has congratulated the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on the 10th anniversary of his coronation.

In a message issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Ebojele Akhere Patrick, Okpebholo said the milestone provided an opportunity to celebrate the monarch’s decade on the throne.

Speaking on behalf of the state government and people, the governor commended the Oba’s leadership, saying his reign had supported peace, unity and reconciliation within the Benin Kingdom and beyond.

He also praised the monarch’s efforts to preserve the history, traditions and cultural identity of the Benin people, as well as promote their heritage internationally.

Okpebholo expressed appreciation for the monarch’s goodwill, counsel and support for his administration. He described the palace as an important institution in advancing peace, stability and development across the state.

The governor prayed for the Oba’s continued good health, wisdom and strength as he marks another milestone in his reign.

THE ISSUES

The anniversary highlights the traditional institution’s role in preserving the Benin Kingdom’s cultural heritage and supporting peace and cohesion. The governor’s message also recognises the palace’s place in Edo’s public life and development.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“As the revered custodian of the ancient heritage of the Benin Kingdom, Your Royal Majesty has continued to preserve, promote and project our rich culture, traditions, history and identity on a global stage,” Monday Okpebholo, Edo State Governor, said.

“Happy 10th coronation anniversary, your royal majesty. Oba Ghato Kpere, Ise!” Monday Okpebholo, Edo State Governor, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The governor’s message did not announce any new initiative or programme linked to the anniversary.

BOTTOM LINE

Okpebholo’s congratulatory message recognises Oba Ewuare II’s decade on the throne and his role in cultural preservation, peace and unity in the Benin Kingdom.