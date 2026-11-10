RCCG overseer challenges cleric over Adeboye oil wells claim

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 10th, 2026

Key Points

· RCCG Continental Overseer for South West Nigeria and the Middle East, Johnson Odesola, has challenged Rev. Mosy Madugba, founder of the Ministers’ Prayer Network, to prove his claim that former President Olusegun Obasanjo allocated oil wells to prominent pastors, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye

· Madugba reportedly linked the alleged oil interests to the establishment of universities, hospitals and schools by clerics, as well as the acquisition of private aircraft

· Odesola demanded official government documents, petroleum licensing records and company ownership details

· He said reports on the sermon had not presented documentary evidence, so the allegation remains unsubstantiated

· He cited more than five decades in RCCG and over four decades working closely with Adeboye

· He urged Nigerians to distinguish between an allegation and a proven fact

Main Story

The Continental Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God for South West Nigeria and the Middle East, Johnson Odesola, has challenged the founder of the Ministers’ Prayer Network, Rev. Mosy Madugba, to provide evidence for his claim that former President Olusegun Obasanjo allocated oil wells to prominent Nigerian pastors, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Madugba reportedly linked the alleged oil interests to the establishment of universities, hospitals and schools by the clerics, as well as the acquisition of private aircraft by some of them.

Odesola questioned the basis of the allegation and asked Madugba to produce official government documents, petroleum licensing records and company ownership details. He also demanded to know how Madugba obtained the information, whether he witnessed the alleged allocations or relied on documents and credible sources. “A statement made from a pulpit does not automatically become established truth because the speaker is a respected minister of the gospel or holds the title of professor,” he wrote.

He noted that reports on the circulating sermon had not presented documentary evidence linking Obasanjo to an allocation to Adeboye. “This does not establish that no document could ever exist. It establishes that the allegation remains unsubstantiated in the public domain,” he said, Explaining why he responded, Odesola cited his long relationship with RCCG and Adeboye. He said he had belonged to the church for more than five decades and worked closely with its General Overseer for over four decades.

The Issues

The dispute turns on evidence. Odesola argues that the growth of RCCG and its institutions, including Redeemer’s University, cannot be treated as proof that Adeboye received an oil well. He recalled that RCCG was founded by Reverend Josiah Akindayomi, and that Adeboye became General Overseer in 1981 after the founder’s death in 1980. He attributed the church’s expansion to decades of evangelism, missionary work and members’ contributions, and noted Adeboye’s academic background in Mathematics, Hydrodynamics and Applied Mathematics.

On Redeemer’s University, he said RCCG established it after receiving Federal Government approval in January 2005, with academic activities starting in October that year. He also questioned the suggestion that private aircraft used by religious leaders necessarily indicate personal ownership or acquisition through alleged oil interests, The exchange also touches on a wider sensitivity around the wealth of prominent clergy and how it is explained publicly. Odesola’s response is a defence by a senior church official, and Madugba’s side of the story was not included in the report.

What’s Being Said

Odesola said any serious investigation should establish the identity or number of the alleged oil block, the company that granted the licence, its shareholders and beneficial owners, the allocation date and the government authority responsible for approval. He added that RCCG is not obliged to respond to every social media allegation, and that the burden of proof rests mainly on whoever makes a claim.

He also struck a balanced tone. “I do not claim that this personal experience makes the church immune from scrutiny. Neither am I suggesting that Pastor Adeboye or any other religious leader should be above the law,” he wrote. He acknowledged that the church and relevant authorities should address legitimate questions if verifiable evidence emerged.

He called on Madugba to publish any supporting documents or explain the basis of his claim, and to correct the record if the information proved inaccurate. “Until such evidence is produced, Nigerians should distinguish between an allegation and a proven fact,” he added.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether Madugba responds by producing documents or clarifying his remarks, or whether he stands by his claim without further evidence. Other church leaders and commentators may also weigh in, If verifiable evidence emerges, Odesola said the church and relevant authorities should address it. Otherwise, the allegation is likely to remain contested in public debate.

Bottom Line

An RCCG senior overseer is demanding proof for a pulpit claim that Obasanjo gave oil wells to top pastors, insisting the allegation remains unsubstantiated until documents are produced, while leaving the door open to scrutiny if real evidence appears.