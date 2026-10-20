Lagos City College 1976 set plans student awards, teacher medical outreach

By Emmanuella Opara | October 20th 2026

KEY POINTS

Lagos City College’s Class of 1976 plans to reward outstanding students and provide medical care for teachers.

The alumni will inaugurate projects and organise mentorship lectures as part of their 50th graduation anniversary.

The group says it has rehabilitated the school’s physics, chemistry and biology laboratories.

MAIN STORY

The 1976 graduating class of Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba, has announced plans to reward outstanding students, organise a medical outreach for teachers and support its alma mater as it marks 50 years since graduation.

The alumni disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos, where the Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Planning Committee, Dave Nwanze, said students excelling in science, arts and commercial studies would be recognised during the golden jubilee celebration.

The anniversary, themed “Uncommon Grace”, will feature mentorship lectures on “Path to Success”, project inaugurations and an inter-religious thanksgiving service. The celebration will end with a gala night on Saturday.

Nwanze said the awards were intended to encourage students to improve their academic performance. He added that the medical outreach would support teachers’ health, while the planned projects would contribute to the school’s development.

He said the alumni had continued to support the college, including by rehabilitating its physics, chemistry and biology laboratories.

“As alumni of this college, we are supporting government’s efforts to make learning materials available.

“We rehabilitated the physics, chemistry and biology laboratories,” Nwanze said.

He said the association would sustain its support for public education through interventions, advocacy for improved school facilities and calls for better treatment of teachers.

Nwanze added that the anniversary offered members an opportunity to reflect on their experiences over the past five decades and give thanks for their achievements.

Olukayode Adeegbe, a member of the graduating class and secretary of the Lagos City College Old Students Association, said the group remained committed to giving back to the institution.

He expressed satisfaction that some members of the class had become professors and other highly skilled professionals.

Another member, Prof. Taiwo Ajala, said the class considered the school’s needs before deciding on its contributions. He also commended teachers for their role in raising future leaders and called for greater support and recognition for them.

Saheed Sanyaolu, also a member of the class, said teachers deserved improved working conditions and greater appreciation for their contribution to society.

“Teachers should enjoy the benefits of their labour here on earth too, because they see their efforts manifest in medicine, science, law and other professions,” Sanyaolu said.

Mary Awoniyi, another member of the class, said the anniversary would also provide an opportunity for former classmates to reunite, noting that some had not seen one another since graduation.

THE ISSUES

The planned interventions focus on student motivation, teachers’ welfare and the improvement of facilities in a public school. The alumni say their contributions are intended to complement government efforts to provide learning materials and improve educational conditions.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Teachers should enjoy the benefits of their labour here on earth too, because they see their efforts manifest in medicine, science, law and other professions,” Saheed Sanyaolu, a member of the Class of 1976, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The anniversary programme will include student awards, mentorship lectures, a medical outreach for teachers, project inaugurations and an inter-religious thanksgiving service, before concluding with a gala night on Saturday.

BOTTOM LINE

Lagos City College’s Class of 1976 is marking its golden jubilee with planned support for students, teachers and school facilities, building on earlier contributions to the college’s laboratories.