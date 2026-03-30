Oil prices rise above $108 as Middle East tensions escalate

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 30, 2026

Key Points

Brent crude climbs 3% to $108.56 per barrel amid supply fears

WTI crude rises to $101.75 as geopolitical risks intensify

Escalating Iran-linked attacks heighten concerns over global oil flows

Main Story

Global oil prices surged on Monday as escalating conflict across the Middle East triggered fresh concerns about supply disruptions and market stability.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose by 3% to $108.56 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 2.1% to trade at $101.75 per barrel. The rally follows heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and allied groups across the region.

Market sentiment has been shaken by the growing risk of a prolonged conflict between the United States and Iran after Tehran rejected Washington’s 15-point peace proposal and submitted a counteroffer. Analysts say the lack of diplomatic progress is increasing the likelihood of sustained supply disruptions.

Tensions intensified further after Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched missile strikes targeting Israeli military positions. The attacks, confirmed by Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, mark an expansion of the conflict beyond its initial theatres and signal coordinated regional escalation involving Iran and allied groups in Lebanon and Iraq.

Financial markets have reacted sharply to the instability. On Friday, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at their lowest levels since August, with the Nasdaq entering correction territory after a 10% decline from its peak.

The risk premium on oil has risen significantly as traders assess potential disruptions to critical supply routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz — a key chokepoint for global crude shipments.

What’s Being Said

“We carried out our first military operation targeting sensitive Israeli military sites in southern occupied Palestine with ballistic missiles,” said Yahya Saree, Military Spokesman, Houthi Movement.

“Iran and Lebanon will continue their operations in support of resistance fronts until objectives are achieved,” Saree added, signaling sustained military engagement.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a more aggressive posture, stating: “We would prefer to take Iran’s oil,” suggesting potential action against Iran’s Kharg Island export terminal.

What’s Next

Markets will closely monitor developments around the Strait of Hormuz for any disruption to oil flows

Further military escalation or coordinated strikes could drive crude prices higher in the near term

Investors await potential diplomatic engagement or sanctions announcements from global powers

The Bottom Line:

Rising geopolitical fragmentation in the Middle East is rapidly translating into higher oil prices and broader market volatility. With supply routes under threat and diplomacy stalled, energy markets are now pricing in a prolonged risk environment.