NAFDAC launches 24/7 call centre to improve customer support and fight fake products

Key Points

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control partners with Interra Networks Ltd to improve services.

A 24-hour call centre has been launched to handle complaints and enquiries.

The platform will help with product registration and customer guidance.

It will also support efforts to detect fake and substandard products.

Officials say the initiative will boost trade and improve public safety.

Main Story

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has taken a major step to improve its services by launching a 24-hour customer call centre in partnership with Interra Networks Ltd.

The call centre, unveiled in Abuja, is designed to handle complaints and enquiries from Nigerians about food, drugs, cosmetics, and other regulated products.

Speaking at the launch, NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the initiative would make it easier for people to access information and get help when needed.

According to her, NAFDAC deals with thousands of customers across different sectors, including food, medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and bottled water. Because of this, many people often struggle to understand procedures such as product registration or where to report issues.

She explained that the new call centre will provide clear and timely guidance, helping customers understand what steps to take and how to navigate NAFDAC’s services.

“This platform will make things easier for Nigerians and improve how we serve them,” she said.

The call centre will also support businesses by providing information on product registration timelines and requirements. This is expected to make the process faster and more efficient, which could encourage more trade and business growth.

The Issues

Before now, many Nigerians faced challenges when trying to interact with NAFDAC. Some did not know how to register products, while others struggled to report suspicious or harmful goods.

There has also been a long-standing problem of fake and substandard products in the market. Without a simple way to report these issues, dangerous goods can continue to circulate.

Another challenge is the growing use of digital systems. While NAFDAC has been improving its online processes, not everyone finds it easy to use these platforms.

This gap between digital systems and user understanding has made it harder for some customers to access services.

The new call centre is expected to solve these problems by offering direct human support, making communication faster and clearer.

What’s Being Said

Adeyeye described the call centre as a major improvement in service delivery, noting that it will benefit both the agency and the public.

She also stressed the importance of maintaining the system properly. According to her, financial discipline is key to ensuring the project continues to run smoothly.

The NAFDAC boss revealed that when she took office in 2017, the agency had a debt of ₦3.2 billion, which has now been cleared through careful financial management.

She added that trained NAFDAC staff, including senior officers, will support the call centre by handling more complex issues when needed.

On product safety, Adeyeye said the platform will help the agency act quickly when people report suspicious items.

“If someone reports a fake or unsafe product, we can respond faster and protect the public,” she explained.

She also reaffirmed that the ban on alcohol in sachets and small PET bottles below 200ml is still in place.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Interra Networks Ltd, Emeka Okafor, said the company is fully ready to manage the system.

He explained that Interra specialises in customer support services and will ensure that all calls are answered and properly handled.

What’s Next

The call centre is now fully operational and will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Customers can call in at any time to ask questions, report issues, or seek guidance on NAFDAC processes.

The agency is expected to monitor how well the system performs and make improvements where necessary.

There are also plans to strengthen collaboration with telecom providers to ensure smooth and reliable service.

Over time, the call centre could become a key tool in improving communication between NAFDAC and the public.

Bottom Line

NAFDAC’s new 24/7 call centre is a practical solution to long-standing communication challenges.

By making it easier for Nigerians to get information, report problems, and access services, the agency is improving both public safety and business processes.

If properly maintained, the initiative could reduce the spread of fake products, boost trust in the system, and make NAFDAC more accessible to everyone.