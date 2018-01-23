OIL & GAS JOB | Dangote Petroleum Refinery Graduate Trainees Programme 2018

Dangote Petroleum Refinery – A state-of-the-art refinery (world’s largest single train refinery) with an integrated petrochemical complex and an unltra-modern fetilizer complex with the largest trains in the world are under construction at Lekki, in Lagos State.

Applications are therefore invited from suitably qualified candidates for:

2018 Engineering Trainee Programme

Location: Lagos

Slot: 20

Job Description

We are looking for intelligent, highly motivated candidates who would be wiling to work hard, who have the ability to apply common sense in analyzing and resolving problems and who value honesty and integrity.

Qualifications

Engineering Graduates/Post Graduates in the discipline of Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation/Control/Automation/Electronics Engineering.

Not more than 30 years on the 1st of August, 2018.

Minimum of Second Class Upper (2:1)

Selection Process

The selection process would be very rigorous, including written tests in relevant engineering discipline, group discussions, pyschometric test, IQ tests and individual interviews.

The successful applicants would be taken through an exhaustive training programme and be provided with challenging job opportunities.

Application Closing Date

31st January, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY