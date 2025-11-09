Ogun Committees Commend Abiodun’s Pension Reforms

Pension committees in Ogun State have commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for implementing reforms aimed at improving the welfare of retirees and strengthening the state’s pension system.

The committees, drawn from different local governments, said the new measures have streamlined payment structures and enhanced transparency in pension administration. They described the reforms as a major step toward ensuring that retired workers receive their benefits without delay.

During a recent review meeting, members of the committees highlighted that consistent pension payments have restored confidence among retirees. They also applauded the state government’s commitment to clearing outstanding arrears and modernising pension management through digital processes.

Governor Abiodun, in response, reaffirmed his administration’s pledge to protect the rights of senior citizens. He noted that pension reforms remain central to his government’s broader economic agenda, which focuses on accountability, social welfare, and public service efficiency.

Observers believe Ogun State’s pension reforms could serve as a model for other states looking to balance fiscal responsibility with social protection.