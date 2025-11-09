Caleb Mutfwang To Deliver NFC Annual Film Lecture

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has announced that Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang will deliver its 2025 Annual Film Lecture. The event is scheduled for December 3 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Titled “From Policy to Power – The Future of Africa’s Cinematic Influence”, the lecture will examine film‐policy history and the evolving role of cinema in Africa’s cultural and economic landscape.

NFC’s Managing Director, Ali Nuhu, noted that the lecture series, founded in 2006, has been key to industry discussions on growth, innovation, and film-policy implementation.

Governor Mutfwang’s participation adds a political dimension to the event. His background in governance and policy suggests the lecture may highlight how state and federal frameworks can support Africa’s film industry.

The annual film lecture remains a prominent platform in the creative-economy calendar. It brings together producers, policymakers and creatives focused on advancing Nigeria’s film sector on a continental stage.