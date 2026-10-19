Oborevwori mourns ex-Delta governor Uduaghan

By Emmanuella Opara | October 19th 2026

KEY POINTS

Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori mourns former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, who died at 71.

Oborevwori says Uduaghan’s contributions to infrastructure and public service will be remembered.

Uduaghan served as Delta governor from 2007 to 2015 after holding other government positions.

MAIN STORY

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has described the death of former governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan as a loss to the state and Nigeria, praising his contributions to public service and development.

Uduaghan died on Monday, October 19, 2026, aged 71, according to a statement issued by his family.

In a condolence message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Oborevwori described the late former governor as a leader who worked across ethnic divisions for the development of Delta State.

He said Uduaghan’s contributions to the state, particularly in infrastructure development, would remain part of his legacy.

Oborevwori also extended his condolences to Uduaghan’s wife, Roli, his children, the wider family, the Itsekiri nation and the people of Delta State.

Uduaghan served as Delta State Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007 before becoming governor in May 2007.

He served two terms in office and left office in 2015.

The governor prayed for the peaceful repose of Uduaghan’s soul and asked God to comfort his family and others mourning his death.

THE ISSUES

Uduaghan’s death marks the loss of a former state leader who held several public offices before and during his eight-year tenure as governor. His record in public service and infrastructure development formed part of Oborevwori’s tribute.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“a detribalised leader whose contributions to the development of the state would not be forgotten,” – Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The condolence message focused on honouring Uduaghan’s public service record and offering support to his family and the people of Delta State following his death.

BOTTOM LINE

Oborevwori has paid tribute to Uduaghan, describing his death as a loss to Delta State and Nigeria and acknowledging his contributions to the state’s development.