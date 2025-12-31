Peter Obi Calls For Stronger Emergency Services After Fatal Lagos Market Fire

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has expressed deep concern over the state of Nigeria’s emergency response systems following a devastating fire at the Balogun Market. The inferno, which began on Christmas Eve, gutted the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Lagos Island, leading to several deaths and the collapse of a section of the building.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Obi described the event as a heartbreaking tragedy and a “poignant reminder” that the nation’s rescue services need urgent improvement.

The fire reportedly originated on the fourth floor of the high-rise and spread rapidly, fueled by combustible materials stored in the building. As rescue operations entered their sixth day, officials confirmed that multiple bodies had been recovered from the rubble, including a trader who had recently returned from China. Several others are still feared trapped.

Obi extended his condolences to the grieving families and urged the government to intensify efforts to reach those who remain missing under the collapsed structure.While calling for reform, the former Anambra State governor commended Governor Babajide Sanwo‑Olu and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for their coordination during the crisis.

However, he emphasized that the incident must serve as a “call to action” for the government to implement stricter safety regulations and better preparedness strategies. He noted that protecting citizens should be a renewed commitment for all relevant agencies to avoid similar disasters in the future.

The tragedy has sparked a wider conversation about safety in Lagos’ crowded commercial districts, where narrow streets often hinder the movement of fire trucks. Witnesses reported that some victims managed to make distressing phone calls from beneath the rubble in the days following the collapse, adding to the public outcry for more sophisticated rescue equipment. Obi’s remarks echo the frustrations of many traders who have lost billions of naira in goods and are demanding a more reliable safety net.

As the search for survivors continues, Obi has asked Nigerians to keep the affected families and the rescue teams in their prayers. The Lagos State government has since ordered an immediate evacuation of the area within a 100-meter radius of the burnt building, citing the risk of further structural failures. The incident remains one of the most significant disasters of the 2025 holiday season, highlighting the persistent challenges of fire safety in urban high-rise buildings.