Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Awujale Of Ijebuland, Passes Away At 91 After 64-Year Reign

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the distinguished Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, has passed on at the age of 91. The revered monarch, who ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, died peacefully on Sunday after a remarkable 64-year reign.

Born on May 10, 1934, Oba Adetona was a prominent member of the House of Anikinaiya and one of the most influential royal figures in Nigeria’s post-independence era. His death marks the end of an extraordinary reign that saw the Ijebu Kingdom evolve significantly in terms of culture, politics, and socio-economic influence.

The passing of the Ijebu monarch comes just hours after the reported demise of his close confidant and former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, who reportedly died in a London clinic following a prolonged illness. Their deep personal relationship was often acknowledged publicly, reflecting a rare bond between royalty and political leadership in Nigeria’s modern history.

As one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning traditional rulers, Oba Adetona’s legacy spans decades of political evolution, regional development, and advocacy for Yoruba cultural preservation. His leadership transformed the Ijebu Kingdom into a symbol of progress and unity, earning him national and international recognition.

The announcement of his death has triggered a wave of condolences across the country. Political leaders, cultural institutions, and citizens have begun mourning the passing of a ruler whose voice often echoed beyond his domain.

Further details about the final rites and official statements from the royal palace are expected in the coming days.