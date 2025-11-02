NYSC Announces Commencement Of 2025 Batch C Online Registration

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has officially announced that online registration for the 2025 Batch C service year will begin on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

According to a notice shared via the NYSC’s verified Facebook page on Sunday, the registration exercise will be open to both foreign-trained and locally-trained graduates from November 4 to November 9, 2025.

“Important Notice: Online registration for 2025 Batch C begins Tuesday, 4th November 2025,” the NYSC stated in the post.

The notice also included a provisional mobilization timetable, which outlined the key activities ahead of the upcoming Batch C orientation exercise. However, the scheme emphasized that these dates remain tentative and subject to change.

As indicated in the schedule, pre-camp physical verification for foreign-trained graduates is slated for November 9–13, while ICT-related operations will take place between November 12–15.

Furthermore, the printing of deployment letters by corps-producing institutions, as well as the physical distribution of call-up letters to schools, will occur from November 16–18. During this period, prospective corps members are expected to print their personal call-up letters from the NYSC portal.

The NYSC also revealed that the orientation camp dates for the 2025 Batch C service year will be disclosed at a later time.

Meanwhile, the corps management reminded absconded corps members from the 2025 Batch B cycle that the remobilization portal is currently open and will close on November 3, 2025.

In an additional advisory, the scheme urged those who previously absconded from service to refund any allowances received during their initial deployment strictly through their NYSC dashboard.

It added that any absconded corps members who registered for Batch A remobilization but failed to complete documentation in their assigned state must re-register under Batch B.

Earlier this year, BizWatch Nigeria reported that the NYSC released the official mobilization timetable for the 2025 Batch B, which scheduled online registration for both foreign and locally trained graduates from September 8–13, 2025.

For foreign-trained applicants, the pre-camp physical verification of credentials was previously held between September 14–18, 2025.