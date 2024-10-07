NYSC DG Explains Why Corpers Have Not Received ₦77,000 Allowance

Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has stated that the recent increase in corps members’ monthly allowance has yet to be implemented due to funding constraints.

The Federal Government approved raising the monthly allowance for corps members from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000 starting July 2024. Mr. Ekpo Nta, Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission, signed a letter dated September 25, 2024, that officially conveyed the rise.

Despite the announcement, corps members received only ₦33,000 in their September allowance, sparking concerns and confusion among the youth service participants.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa service, Brigadier General Ahmed explained that while the increase had been approved, the government had yet to release the necessary funds to implement the new allowance.

He assured corps members that the NYSC is actively working with the relevant authorities to expedite the release of funds and ensure the timely implementation of the increment.

He said, “Not only the corps members, even our staff members’ salary has been increased about four to five months ago, but it has not been implemented yet. But we are hopeful that the new pay will be implemented soon, but the funds have not been released to us yet.

“The information we have did not specify when the new allowance will be paid, but we were assured that their monthly allowance has been increased from 29th July 2024.”