Over 53,000 Inmates Awaiting Trial, 3,833 On Death Row — Ncos

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that 53,473 inmates are currently awaiting trial in custodial centres across the country, while 3,833 others are on death row.

This was disclosed in a document presented during the National Joint Security Press Briefing held at the National Orientation Agency (NOA) headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

According to the NCoS, as of July 24, 2025, the total inmate population across Nigeria stood at 81,558, comprising 79,615 males and 1,943 females. Of this figure, 24,252 are convicted inmates, while the majority remain in pre-trial detention.

The Service further disclosed that during the review period, 3,026 new admissions were recorded, alongside 3,347 discharges. It also supervises 476 non-custodial offenders under various legal arrangements.

In a bid to strengthen security and improve identity management within custodial centres, the NCoS said over 60,000 inmates have been enrolled in the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database.

The agency also highlighted ongoing reforms to expand the scope of non-custodial sentencing options.

“In line with the expansion of non-custodial measures, the Service now supervises more than 6,000 offenders under community service, probation, restorative justice, and related regimes,” the report stated.

The NCoS noted that its strategic collaboration with State Chief Judges has continued to enhance justice delivery, especially through jail delivery exercises aimed at decongesting prisons.

In addition, the Service has actively participated in prerogative of mercy committees across various states, providing technical guidance on clemency and pardon processes.